Comprehensive report examines women in Ohio through economic, health and social mobility factors

A new study from The Center for Community Solution takes a thorough look at women in Ohio through dozens of data points.

All 88 counties across the state are covered and the report digs into everything from age and race demographics, to high school graduation rates, access to maternal care and cancer screenings.

The report finds that women in Ohio are well-educated. In fact, more educated than their male counterparts. But it also shows that they are also more susceptible to poverty, earn less than men, and can have more difficulty accessing healthcare.

The report pays close attention to factors like childcare and labor force participation, that disproportionately impacted women during the pandemic.

Wednesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we'll take a deep dive into the report.

We’ll hear from the President of the Center for Community Solutions, as well as the lead researcher. They’ll explain what all the numbers in the report mean, discuss what areas they still want more data in, and what are some actionable steps moving forward to better support women across the state.

Later in the hour, we’ll bring you our annual wrap-up of the Consumer Electronics Show, which happened earlier in January in Las Vegas.

That massive event showcases the latest in tech; everything from color changing cars, to AI that translates what a babies cries mean.

Jared Bendis, the Creative New Media Officer for Case Western Reserve University, was an attendee at the event and will share some of his favorite gadgets he saw this year.

GUESTS:

- Emily Campbell, President and CEO, Center for Community Solutions

- Angela Maher, Research Associate, Center for Community Solutions

- Jared Bendis, Associate Professor & Chair of Game Design, Cleveland Institute of Art; Creative New Media Officer, Case Western Reserve University

