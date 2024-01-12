Children’s book series from author Brad Meltzer looks at the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Brad Meltzer is a man of many hats. Readers might know him as the best- selling author of dozens of historical thrillers like "The First Conspiracy," "The Escape Artist," or "The Lightning Rod." Others may know Meltzer from his non-fiction books. He also hosts the television show, “Lost History.”

He's even contributed to the DC Universe, writing comics for superheroes like the Green Lantern and the Justice League.

Meltzer is also an accomplished author of children’s books. For a decade now, Meltzer has been at the helm of the children's series, "Ordinary People Change the World." The 32nd book in the series profiles the late United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Sound of Ideas” host Jenny Hamel spoke recently with Meltzer about the new book and the series.

Guests:

-Brad Meltzer, Author