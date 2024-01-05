Book chronicles journey from life in the suburbs to life on a farm

It is said that home is where the heart is. But the location of that heart's dream varies for everyone. For some, the suburban white picket fence lifestyle is the dream. Others dream of an urban lifestyle withe a condo in the city.

For some, the dream is a farm in the middle of nowhere and that's where Mary Conway Sullivan wound up. Mary has become a reluctant 'almost farmer' and for years has documented her stories in her "What the Farm?" blog. That blog has now turned into a book, "What the Farm? Poignant and Profound Stories from my Unplanned Life".

Ideastream Public Media's Executive Editor Mike McIntyre recently talked with old friend Mary Conway Sullivan about the new book, and what it's like going from suburban mom to owning a 250-acre farm.

Guests:

-Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideatream Public Media

-Mary Conway Sullivan, Author