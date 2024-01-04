A preview of the busy political year ahead for the US and Ohio

The new year has barely started, and the 2024 presidential campaign season is already underway. The Iowa Caucuses will be held in less than two weeks, followed by the New Hampshire primary at the end of the month.

It will also be an unprecedented year as multiple legal issues hang over the Republican frontrunner, former President Donald Trump. He faces charges in several cases, including his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents. Incumbent President Joe Biden is also facing an impeachment inquiry, as well as a special counsel investigation into his son Hunter Biden's business dealings.

The election is already making headlines as two states, Colorado and Maine, barred Trump from the state's primary ballot over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Trump has appealed the Maine ban and is expected to appeal the ban in Colorado.

Down the ticket, Ohio will have one of the most watched U.S. Senate races in the country, as the outcome of whether Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown holds his seat in November or not could determine which party controls the Senate.

Anti-gerrymandering advocates are hoping to put a redistricting reform amendment on the Ohio ballot.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss the jampacked political year ahead.

Later in this hour, we'll learn about updates to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, which is nearing the end of its decade-long, $150-million renovation.

Guests:

-Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Interim Provost and Professor of Political Science, Baldwin Wallace University

-Matt Cox, President & Founder, Capitol Partners

-Kyle Kondik, Managing Editor, Sabato's Crystal Ball, University of Virginia's Center for Politics

-Brianna Mack, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Politics and Government, Ohio Wesleyan University

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Sonia Winner, President & CEO, Cleveland Museum of Natural History