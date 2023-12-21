NPR hosts Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly discuss their new books

As we near the end of 2023, we’re bringing you some of our favorite conversations from throughout the year on “Sound of Ideas.”

This past spring, we sat down with two of NPR’s hosts to discuss their recent books.

Ari Shapiro, host on “All Things Considered,” released his first book, “The Best Strangers in the World,” earlier this year. In it, Shapiro takes readers around the world in his pursuit of finding connections between people to help people listen to one another.

Shapiro’s fellow host on “All Things Considered,” Mary Louise Kelly also released a book this spring.

“It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs” is a memoir focused on Kelly’s oldest son’s last year in high school and the loss of her beloved father. It’s a story about choices and the struggle to balance work and family responsibilities.

Former “Sound of Ideas” host Rick Jackson talked to Shapiro and Kelly earlier this year in separate interviews about their books.

Guests:

-Ari Shapiro, Host, All Things Considered, Author, “The Best Strangers in the World”

-Mary Louise Kelly, Host, All Things Considered, Author, “It. Goes. So. Fast.”

