Book tackles Cleveland’s quirks and curiosities

If you’ve ever driven through Cleveland, chances are you have encountered Dead Man’s Curve. It’s crescent-shaped curve on Interstate 90 in downtown Cleveland near Burke Lakefront Airport.

It’s the only turn of its kind in the United States interstate system. Why is it in Cleveland? Longtime, former Plain Dealer reporter Jim Sweeney tackles that question and others in his new book, “What’s the Deal with Dead Man’s Curve? And Other Really Good Questions About Cleveland.”

Sweeney draws on his years as a journalist to answer a variety of Cleveland questions. Those topics include why is there a divide between the East and West Side? How did Whiskey Island get its name? And, why are there so many suburbs?

Ideastream Public Media Executive Editor, Mike McIntyre sat down with Sweeney recently to discuss the book and the many topics it covers.

“What’s the Deal with Dead Man’s Curve? And Other Really Good Questions About Cleveland” is available in bookstores, online or through the publisher, Gray and Company.

Guests:

- Jim Sweeney, Author, "What's the Deal with Dead Man's Curve?"

- Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideastream Public Media