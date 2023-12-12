Cleveland and Akron city councils look to balance rights and rules in public comments

The First Amendment of the Constitution protects certain rights, including freedom of speech from government interference, but throughout history, courts have determined that there are boundaries to that speech. For instance, the 1969 Supreme Court case Brandenberg v. Ohio determined speech is not protected if it incites imminent lawless action, like a riot.

The issue of free speech is front of mind these days for some residents in Northeast Ohio as Akron and Cleveland city councils have either passed or are considering passing limitations on public comments during council meetings.

Akron City Council approved new rules last week that include limiting the number of speakers, and prohibiting signs and banners.

Cleveland City Council is considering limiting public comments in its meetings, and is also being sued by a citizen who had his microphone cut off during a public comment speech in September.

Tuesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we're going to start by talking to Ideastream’s government reporters about these rule changes, and what city leaders and residents have to say. We will also hear from a constitutional expert about the legality of limiting free speech.

Later in the hour, we will talk about a WOSU podcast that focuses on the scandal surrounding the passage of the energy bill known as “House Bill 6.” Opponents describe it as the “nuclear bailout bill.”

The federal bribery investigation into the case went public in 2020 and led to the eventual conviction of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio GOP Chair Matt Borges.

Last week, prosecutors indicted the former chair of the Ohio Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, Sam Randazzo on bribery and embezzlement charges.

WOSU journalist, Renee Fox, joins us to talk about a podcast series on the scandal called “Power Grab.”

Then, we preview the “Sound of Ideas Community Tour” taking place Tuesday night at the Hudson Library and Historical Society.

This community tour conversation will discuss the changing nature of school boards featuring education experts, school board members and a live audience. The event is free and open to the public.

Guests:

-Abbey Marshall, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Anna Huntsman, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Jonathan Entin, Professor Emeritus of Law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law

-Renee Fox, Host, The Power Grab Podcast, WOSU

-Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideastream Public Media