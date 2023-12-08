The outgoing and incoming presidents of The Center for Community Solutions discuss the work ahead

The non-partisan, policy, and advocacy organization, The Center for Community Solutions, has been in existence since its founding in January of 1913 as the Federation for Charity & Philanthropy. Throughout its history, the Center has had a mission of advocating for the health of the region's residents.

This year brought a change in leadership at The Center for Community Solutions. John Corlett, the president and chief executive officer for the last 18 years retired, and Emily Campbell took the reins officially on December 1. Campbell joined the Center back in 2007 as a policy and planning assistant.

Both joined host Jenny Hamel on the “Sound of Ideas” this week to discuss the transition, and how the Center will continue to work on some of the most pressing health and human service issues facing the region.