Sound of Ideas
Violence, staff turnover and neglect plague Ohio juvenile detention centers

By Rachel Rood,
Jay Shah
Published November 16, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Broken glass looking into a room at the juvenile justice detention center in Cleveland.
Ideastream Public Media
Damaged windows from an August 2021 riot at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center on Cleveland's East Side.

A special eight-month long investigation by several newspapers in Ohio took a hard look at the state's juvenile justice system and found that it's failing on multiple levels — from kids facing violence and neglect, to guards being understaffed and fearful of their own safety.

Instead of rehabilitating and educating teens, more than 40% end up returning to the youth system or entering adult prisons, and those who don't return to prison face a higher chance of an early, violent death, according to the report which was published last weekend.

Journalists from the Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch, Akron Beacon Journal and Canton Repository contributed to the investigation. On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to two of those reporters from the investigation.

Later in this hour, we'll preview the fifth annual Medworks free dental clinic happening this Friday and Saturday in Downtown Cleveland that's expecting 1,000 people.

And, we'll hear the latest installment of our music podcast, "Shuffle."

GUESTS:
- Laura Bischoff, Reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
- Amy Knapp, Reporter, Canton Repository and Massillon Independent
- Sam Taylor, DDS, Dentist
- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"
- Ava Preston, Jazz musician

Rachel Rood
Rachel is the supervising producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an associate producer for the "Sound of Ideas." A former WKSU news intern and freelance producer, she's a New Yorker at heart but making Ohio her home has been her best adventure so far.
See stories by Jay Shah
