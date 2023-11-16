Violence, staff turnover and neglect plague Ohio juvenile detention centers

A special eight-month long investigation by several newspapers in Ohio took a hard look at the state's juvenile justice system and found that it's failing on multiple levels — from kids facing violence and neglect, to guards being understaffed and fearful of their own safety.

Instead of rehabilitating and educating teens, more than 40% end up returning to the youth system or entering adult prisons, and those who don't return to prison face a higher chance of an early, violent death, according to the report which was published last weekend.

Journalists from the Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch, Akron Beacon Journal and Canton Repository contributed to the investigation. On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to two of those reporters from the investigation.

Later in this hour, we'll preview the fifth annual Medworks free dental clinic happening this Friday and Saturday in Downtown Cleveland that's expecting 1,000 people.

And, we'll hear the latest installment of our music podcast, "Shuffle."

GUESTS:

- Laura Bischoff, Reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

- Amy Knapp, Reporter, Canton Repository and Massillon Independent

- Sam Taylor, DDS, Dentist

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

- Ava Preston, Jazz musician