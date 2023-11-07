President of the German Marshall Fund discusses shifting global alliances

The German Marshall Fund has, over the course of its existence, championed democratic values and the transatlantic alliance between the United States and Europe.

The German government created the fund 50 years ago as a gift to the American people for the Marshall Plan, which helped rebuild Europe following the devastation of World War II.

The sixth president of the fund, Heather Conley, spoke at the City Club of Cleveland recently about the challenges the fund faces as global alliances are being reshaped by the Russian war in Ukraine.

Conley joined Executive Editor Mike McIntyre last month in the Sound of Ideas studios to talk about the mission of the German Marshall Fund in this current atmosphere of global turbulence.

Guests:

=Heather Conley, President, German Marshall Fund

