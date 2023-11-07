Ohio voters will decide two major statewide issues this Election Day

Tuesday's election includes two major statewide issues for Ohio voters. If passed, Issue 1 would enshrine abortion and other reproductive rights into the state constitution and Issue 2 would legalize recreational marijuana.

But while the nation is focused on those statewide races, there are also many local races and issues on the November ballot, including Cleveland's participatory budgeting charter amendment, Lorain County's major government restructuring issue, as well as Akron and Canton's races for mayor. There are also many judicial, council and school board races and several levies across the region.

We're going to start Tuesday's show by talking to Ideastream news staff who have been out at polling locations across Northeast Ohio. We'll ask them how voters they've talked to are feeling about today's election. Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. It's important to note that you can still vote as long as you're in line by 7:30 p.m.

We'll talk to Ideastream Reporter Taylor Wizner who has been at the Medina County Fairgrounds polling location, and Ideastream Deputy Editor Stephanie Czekalinski, who has been at the West Park Academy polling location in the Bellaire Puritas neighborhood of Cleveland. We'll also learn about Ideastream's election night coverage plan by talking to Ideastream Deputy Editor Andrew Meyer.

Later in this hour, we'll discuss new data from the Health Policy Institute of Ohio that looks at the health impact of childhood trauma on adults.

And we'll hear from the president of the German Marshall Fund, who recently spoke with Ideastream Executive Editor Mike McIntyre about the state of multiple global crises and the United States diplomatic role.

Guests:

-Stephanie Czekalinski, Deputy Editor, Ideastream Public Media

-Taylor Wizner, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Andrew Meyer, Deputy Editor, Ideastream Public Media

-Becky Carroll, Senior Health Policy Analyst, Health Policy Institute of Ohio

-Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideastream Public Media

-Heather Conley, President, German Marshall Fund