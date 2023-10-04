Cleveland program focuses on reducing infant mortality

Cleveland's infant mortality rate surpasses both the national and state averages. In 2021, the infant mortality rate for Cleveland was 10.5. Infant mortality is a measure of the number of babies who die before their first birthday per 1,000 live births. Comparatively, the nationwide infant mortality rate was 5.4 in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Within those numbers is another story, one of racial disparity. Black babies are nearly twice as likely to die in their first year than white babies.

A number of organizations have been working to reduce the infant mortality rate in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County.

MomsFirstis a free program offered by the City of Cleveland to provide support for expectant mothers. The organization was founded in 1991 and was established initially as the Healthy Start/Healthy Family program.

We will talk about the program and the work to reduce infant mortality and improve birth outcomes for babies of color to start the show.

Later, Crain's Cleveland Business has a longstanding tradition of featuring impressive young professionals who have helped advance their respective fields in significant ways. This year's 20 in their twenties list includes workers in science, technology, finance, law, nonprofits and more.

We'll chat with two young leaders from this year's class and discuss how they got to where they are as well as what drives them.

The Cleveland Arts Prize has a long history for recognizing Northeast Ohio's artists and arts leaders. This year's 63rd class celebrates many women in the arts working in photography, design, visual art, music and literature.

To close the hour, Cleveland Arts Prize Board Chair Aseelah Shareef discusses the 2023 winners and their impressive contributions with Ideastream's Deputy Editor of Arts and Culture Carrie Wise.

Guests:

-Lisa Matthews, MomsFirst Project Director

-Ronald White, MomsFirst Fatherhood Coordinator

-Tiffany Ashley, MomsFirst Case Manager, Merrick House

-Destiny Thomas, Astronomer, Cleveland Museum of Natural History

-Radha Patel, Health Systems Specialist, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System

-Carrie Wise, Deputy Editor, Arts and Culture, Ideastream Public Media

-Aseelah Shareef, Chair, Cleveland Arts Prize Board of Trustees

