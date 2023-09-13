Thousands of Ohio autoworkers could walk if large-scale strike begins this week

A large-scale strike is looming this week, as nearly 150,000 autoworkers could walk as early as Friday if their demands for large pay increases and other benefits are not met by three major automakers — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

An analysis from the Michigan-based consulting firm, Anderson Economic Group, says if this strike goes on for 10 days, it would result in an economic loss of more than $5 billion.

That group of workers includes thousands of workers at plants in Ohio.

There has been a recent wave of workers across the job market that have either gone on strike, including Hollywood writers and actors, as well as teachers, like in Youngstown. Other sectors have seen workers threaten to strike, like hospital workers at Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital, or the 300,000 United Parcel Service workers.

To start Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about the impending autoworkers strike, but also talk broadly about what some are calling the summer of strikes. We'll discuss what are some of the economic, political or cultural reasons why so many workers are heading to the picket line.

Later in this hour, we'll continue our exploration into entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio by meeting an Akron tattoo shop owner.

And, Ideastream's Kabir Bhatia features a musical production with some unconventional casting.

Guests:

-Eric Chaffee, Law Professor, Case Western Reserve University

-Robert Schoenberger, Editor in Chief, IndustryWeek

-India Rush, Owner, India Ink Tattoo Company

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Arts & Culture, Ideastream Public Media

-Jordan Cooper, Director

