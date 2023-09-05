Why do some businesses succeed and others fail within their first decade?

If you're looking to start a new business, you're up against some intimidating numbers.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics cites that approximately 20% of new businesses fail during the first two years of being open, 45% during the first five years, and 65% during the first 10 years.

There are plenty of resources out there for someone trying to get a new idea or business off the ground, including business blogs and websites, pitch competitions, crowdfunding campaigns, and business incubators.

But even with all those resources, is it any easier for a young entrepreneur to launch and maintain a successful business?

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to some individuals who have been through the ups and downs of the entrepreneurship path.

Later in this hour, we'll reflect on yesterday's Labor Day holiday with a conversation about the Industrial Workers of the World union.

Guests:

- Ariella Yager, Director of Digital Marketing, Starco Brands

- Justin Gleason, Director of Operations, DS Architecture LLC

- Sam Graska, Product Manager, Spinwheel

- Xyla Foxlin, Founder, Parihug

- Ahmed White, Author, "Under the Iron Heel: The Wobblies and the Capitalist War on Radical Workers"; Professor of Labor, University of Colorado Law School

- Drew Maziasz, Producer, Ideastream Public Media