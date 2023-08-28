Two schools in Ohio are moving to a 4-day school week this academic year

Last Thursday, the Ohio Ballot Board met to approve language that will be before Ohio voters in November.

The committee approved language for a measure seeking to establish abortion access as a constitutional right in the state. But that language immediately stirred up controversy as the word "fetus" in the Democrats' proposal was changed to "unborn child" in the ballot measure.

To kick off Monday’s “Sound of Ideas” program we'll check in with Karen Kasler down in Columbus and get the latest on the approved ballot language, as what Ohioans are voting on in November is taking shape.

We’ll spend most of the hour discussing a growing trend in education and speak with administrators from two schools in Ohio that recently made the move to a 4-day school week.

They’ve cited teacher burnout as the main reason to move to a 4-day schedule, but also note that high school students will have additional time to focus on career training and internships.

GUESTS:

- Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

- Steven Nichols, Principal/Administrator, Canton Harbor High School

- Eugene Blalock Jr., Superintendent, North College Hill City School District

