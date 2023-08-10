Cleveland's West Park neighborhood celebrates its centennial this year

Cleveland's West Park neighborhood has a long history dating back to the 1800s when the area was known as Rockport Township, named after the Rocky River. It was the last independent city in Cuyahoga County to be annexed by the city of Cleveland through a referendum in 1923. That is 100 years ago this year.

According to 2021 Census data, the population is more than 56,000. The neighborhood is included in both Cleveland Wards 16 and 17, the latter of which had the highest voter turnout of any other Cleveland neighborhood this week in the August special election.

To mark this major anniversary, we'll start Thursday's "Sound of Ideas" by talking to civic and community leaders about the history of this neighborhood and give us a peak into the future they envision.

Later in this hour, we'll learn about a local effort to get much needed vaccines to Ukraine. And, we'll find out how the city of Akron became synonymous with tires.

GUESTS:

- Ross Bassett, Vice President and Historian, West Park Historical Society

- Charles Slife, Ward 17 Councilperson, Cleveland City Council

- Brian Kazy, Ward 16 Councilperson, Cleveland City Council

- Rev. Gregory Thomas, Pastor, St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church

- William Pewen, Ph.D., Epidemiologist

- Taras Mahlay M.D., Board Member, Cleveland Maidan Association

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media