Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Cleveland's West Park neighborhood celebrates its centennial this year

By Rachel Rood,
Jay Shah
Published August 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
A black and white map with the old village of West Park outlined.
West Park Historical Society
/
West Park Historical Society
The village of West Park was officially annexed with Cleveland in 1923.

Cleveland's West Park neighborhood has a long history dating back to the 1800s when the area was known as Rockport Township, named after the Rocky River. It was the last independent city in Cuyahoga County to be annexed by the city of Cleveland through a referendum in 1923. That is 100 years ago this year.

According to 2021 Census data, the population is more than 56,000. The neighborhood is included in both Cleveland Wards 16 and 17, the latter of which had the highest voter turnout of any other Cleveland neighborhood this week in the August special election.

To mark this major anniversary, we'll start Thursday's "Sound of Ideas" by talking to civic and community leaders about the history of this neighborhood and give us a peak into the future they envision.

Later in this hour, we'll learn about a local effort to get much needed vaccines to Ukraine. And, we'll find out how the city of Akron became synonymous with tires.

GUESTS:
- Ross Bassett, Vice President and Historian, West Park Historical Society
- Charles Slife, Ward 17 Councilperson, Cleveland City Council
- Brian Kazy, Ward 16 Councilperson, Cleveland City Council
- Rev. Gregory Thomas, Pastor, St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church
- William Pewen, Ph.D., Epidemiologist
- Taras Mahlay M.D., Board Member, Cleveland Maidan Association
- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a broadcast journalist finishing her Master of Arts degree at Kent State University. She joined WKSU as a news intern in 2020 and now works as a freelance producer for Ideastream Public Media’s daily local news headlines.
See stories by Jay Shah
