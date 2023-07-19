Aug. 8 special election could bring out more Ohio voters

Yard signs for and against State Issue 1 have started popping up in neighborhoods across Ohio, meaning the Aug. 8 special election is almost here. Ohio voters will decide whether to make it harder to amend the state constitution. Early voting started just last week, and some boards of elections have reported seeing an increase in absentee mail ballot requests over last year’s low turnout August election, with a lot of the increase happening in Cuyahoga County.

Voting "yes" on the ballot would raise the voting threshold for all future amendments to 60%, from the current standard of 50%-plus-one. It would also make it harder to get amendments on the ballot by increasing signature gathering requirements. Voting "no" on the ballot would reject these changes.

This issue has the potential to motivate voters across the political spectrum, in part because of its implications for an abortion rights amendment that could be on the November ballot.

Tomorrow evening, the “Sound of Ideas” is going on the road for the “Sound of Ideas Community Tour” to examine State Issue 1. Ideastream Executive Editor Mike McIntyre will be hosting a conversation at the Cuyahoga County Public Library, Parma-Snow branch, convening experts from both sides as well as other experts.

We’ll start today’s show by previewing that conversation with some of the panelists who will be participating. We’ll also get an update from a board of elections expert and answer your questions about how to participate in this important election.

Coming up this hour - we’ll talk to medical professionals about a common and often taboo topic in women’s health - urinary incontinence.

And, we’ll hear how the women behind Ideastream’s Living for We podcast, about Black women’s experiences in Cleveland, put the series together.

Guests:

-Angela Neal-Barnett, Ph.D., Psychologist, Kent State University

-Anthony Kaloger, Deputy Director, Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

-Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio

-Melody Loechler, Clinical Research Nurse Coordinator, Urology Institute, University Hospitals

-Adonis Hijaz, MD, Senior Attending Surgeon, Urology Institute, University Hospitals

-Marlene Harris-Taylor, Podcast Executive Producer & Host, Director of Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media

-Francheska “HeyFranHey” Medina, Creative Director, Living for We

-Hannah Rae Leach, Senior Producer, Living for We