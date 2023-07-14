Ohio’s new absentee ballot application requirement causing confusion

Early voting opened this week for the Aug. 8 special election. Voters will decide Issue 1. It is an amendment to raise the threshold needed to pass constitutional amendments to 60%. Currently, amendments can be approved by a simple majority vote.

Many voters like the convenience of absentee or vote-by-mail options.

This statewide election implements voter policy changes that went into effect last April Those changes include requiring photo ID for in-person voting, and requiring absentee voters to use a standard ballot application form from the Ohio Secretary of State. There have already been instances where groups have sent the wrong application form out leading to confusion for voters.

RSVP for the Sound of Ideas Community Tour Examining Issue 1

The start of early voting and the confusion over the absentee ballot applications tops this week’s Reporters Roundtable.

Later in the discussion, implementing the will of the voters is turning out to be very difficult in Cleveland. In 2021, voters approved Issue 24 which empowers the Cleveland Community Police Commission to oversee officer discipline, training, and policies. The commission has been unable to get much momentum going. A meeting last month devolved into arguments when members could not agree on a permanent executive director.

For the first time in a decade the number of Ohioans living in poverty has increased. The 30th annual State Poverty report says 13.4% of Ohioans are dealing with poverty, up from 12.7%. The report is compiled by the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies and compiles information from a number of sources including the Cenus.

A campaign to create a People’s Budget in Cleveland moved closer to the ballot this week. The organization People’s Budget Cleveland delivered more than 10,500 petition signatures this week. The groups needs 5,900 valid signatures to make the November ballot.

Guests:

-Abigail Bottar, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Matt Richmond, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV