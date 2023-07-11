Early voting for August special election begins

Early voting began Tuesday for the Aug. 8 special election where voters will decide whether to make it harder to amend the Ohio constitution. State Issue 1, if passed, would raise the threshold from a simple majority to 60%.

Proponents say the measure protects the constitution from special interests. Opponents say it takes power away from citizens.

The election is happening ahead of a possible November ballot measure to codify abortion rights in the constitution.

Back in April, a GOP-backed state law took effect that made a number of changes to voting, such as tougher voter ID laws, and banning most August special elections.

But in May, Republican lawmakers approved this August special election.

That has left little time for local boards of elections to find venues for voting and recruit tens of thousands of poll workers.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about the process of putting on the August special election, and how to make your vote count, no matter your vote on State Issue 1.

Later this hour, we’ll talk to Ideastream’s criminal justice reporter Matt Richmond about the nominee for Cuyahoga County sheriff. We'll also learn about internal disputes happening with the Cleveland Community Police Commission.

Guests:

-Aaron Ockerman, Executive, Ohio Association of Election Officials

-Jen Miller, Executive Director, League of Women Voters of Ohio

-Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

