PB CLE is collecting signatures for participatory budgeting November ballot initiative

By Rachel Rood
Published June 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Cleveland City Hall.jpg
Ideastream Public Media
The Cleveland City Hall building in Downtown Cleveland.

The grassroots organization called People's Budget Cleveland is hoping to get participatory budgeting on the November ballot, and is currently collecting signatures.

The group previously called Participatory Budget Cleveland proposed a $5 million pilot program to Cleveland's City Council using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, but was turned down in January.

We'll start Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," by talking with Ideastream Reporter Gabriel Kramer about the ballot initiative that aims to give community members a more direct say in how city dollars are spent.

Later this hour, we'll hear the next episode of our music podcast, Shuffle. This week, host Amanda Rabinowitz talks to a Cleveland-based electronic artist who broke barriers in her native Pakistan.

Then, "Sound of Ideas" host Rick Jackson is interviewed by Ideastream Executive Editor Mike McIntyre about his 40 years in journalism, ahead of his retirement.

GUESTS:
- Gabriel Kramer, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"
- Zeerak Ahmed, Musician
- Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideastream Public Media

