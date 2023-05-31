As the Cleveland Council on World Affairs turns 100, a look at Cleveland's next century

As the world emerges from the pandemic era, how will cities rebound? A report in 2021 from the global consulting firm, A.T. Kearney, found that cities with the greatest global connectivity were best positioned to navigate post-pandemic. The firm concluded that cities that are globally connected tend to be more resilient.

The Cleveland Council on World Affairs has been fostering an understanding of global issues and world affairs for the people of Cleveland through education and global awareness programs since 1923.

A century ago, Cleveland’s population was double what it is today and it ranked as the fifth largest city in the United States. Many of the region's best-known organizations and cultural gems, including the Cleveland Clinic, The Cleveland Orchestra and the Cleveland Museum of Art, were founded around 100 years ago. What will the next century hold for the city and its future?

To mark its centennial, The Cleveland Council on World Affairs will host a civic forum on June 8, to discuss how being globally connected impacts Cleveland and the region across all sectors.

Later in the hour, the American Dream is a concept that runs through the nation’s history, a manifestation of the optimism that has driven the country forward. But the American Dream has not been equitably attainable for all. We hear from a portion of a recent City Club of Cleveland forum moderated by Sound of Ideas host Rick Jackson. The panel discussed what the American Dream has meant across generations and what it means for the future.

Guests:

-Carina Van Vliet, Chief Executive Officer, Cleveland Council on World Affairs

-Bethia Burke, President, The Fund for Our Economic Future

-Victor Ruiz, Executive Director, Esperanza, Inc

-Regennia Williams, Ph.D., Distinguished Scholar of African American History and Culture, Western Reserve Historical Society

-Cynthia Connolly, Director of Programming, The City Club of Cleveland

-Michael Jeans, Chief Executive Officer, Growth Opportunity Partners

-Marcia Moreno, Founder & President, AmMore Consulting

-Karis Tzeng, Vice President of Planning, Midtown Cleveland