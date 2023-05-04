Cleveland sees doubling of participants in recycling program since restart last June

One of the tasks Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb had on his plate when he took office last year was the restart of the city's recycling program. Mayor Bibb said he would "hit the reset button" on the program after the operation came to a halt in April 2020 as the global price of recyclables fell, and the city had trouble finding a recycling contractor.

City Hall then commissioned a study of Cleveland's recycling needs and began collecting sign-ups for a smaller, opt-in program. Recyclables began to be picked up by the city beginning last June.

Just recently, the city announced that the number of participants in the program has more than doubled since it began, and they are seeing decreased contamination levels.

To start Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll get an update on Cleveland's recycling program.

Later in this hour, we'll discuss the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's inductee class of 2023 that was announced this week, featuring artists like George Michael, Missy Elliot and Willie Nelson.

And, we'll hear another episode of our music podcast "Shuffle."

Guests:

-Elizabeth Biggins-Ramer, Executive Director, Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District

-Ren Brumfield, Recycling Coordinator, City of Cleveland

-Amanda Rabinowitz, Host, Ideastream Public Media

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"