TED Talk format comes to John Carroll University this weekend with an event aimed at doing good

TED Conferences, which stands for technology, entertainment, design, have been around for almost 40 years. TED events cover almost all topics, from science to business to global issues. To date, more than 13,000 TEDx events have been held in at least 150 countries.

This weekend, a TEDx event comes to Northeast Ohio and to the campus of John Carroll University. Instead of the event covering a new tech trend or a thought-provoking philosophy, it is focused on doing good.

“The Power of Good” is organized by John Carroll University students and will feature a wide array of speakers whose aim is to inspire others to engage in “other-focused generosity and empathy” instead of just intermittently positive acts when it’s convenient.

On Wednesday’s "Sound of Ideas," we will hear from some of the speakers and organizers of the event.

Later in this hour, we'll bring you another episode of our “Living For We” podcast, which focused on the experiences of Black women in Northeast Ohio. This week, the episode digs into the workplace experiences of Black women who have achieved visibly great heights in their chosen fields.

GUESTS:

- Maria Coughlin, Graduating Senior at John Carroll University, Emcee for TEDxJCU

- S﻿arah McAllister, John Carroll University Student & Peer Health Advocate

- Kuda Biza, Serial Entrepreneur, Philanthropist & Co-Founder of Nunbelievable Cookies

- Marlene Harris-Tayor, Host “Living For We”, Director of Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media

