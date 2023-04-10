© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

NASA announces historic lunar mission crew

By Rachel Rood
Published April 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
ISS-51_Moon,_Earth's_limb_and_the_thin_blue_atmosphere.jpg
NASA
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Moon, the Earth's limb and thin blue atmosphere are seen in this photograph taken by an Expedition 51 crew member.

NASA announced last week it will be sending four astronauts towards the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

The crew will include the first woman, first person of color, and first Canadian on a lunar mission.

NASA says this mission, known as Artemis II, will set the stage for future long-term human exploration of the moon, and eventually Mars.

Joining Monday's "Sound of Ideas," to discuss this historic announcement is former NASA astronaut Colonel Eileen Collins, who is the first woman to command a Space Shuttle.

Later in this hour, we'll talk to a voting expert about Ohio's new voting law that went into effect Friday.

Also, we'll hear a conversation with NPR All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro, who's out with a new book on his years of interviewing, called, "The Best Strangers in the World."

Guests:
-Eileen Collins, Former Astronaut & Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel
-Nazek Hapasha, Policy Affairs Manager, League of Women Voters of Ohio
-Ari Shapiro, Host, All Things Considered, NPR

Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
