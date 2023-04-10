NASA announces historic lunar mission crew

NASA announced last week it will be sending four astronauts towards the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

The crew will include the first woman, first person of color, and first Canadian on a lunar mission.

NASA says this mission, known as Artemis II, will set the stage for future long-term human exploration of the moon, and eventually Mars.

Joining Monday's "Sound of Ideas," to discuss this historic announcement is former NASA astronaut Colonel Eileen Collins, who is the first woman to command a Space Shuttle.

Later in this hour, we'll talk to a voting expert about Ohio's new voting law that went into effect Friday.

Also, we'll hear a conversation with NPR All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro, who's out with a new book on his years of interviewing, called, "The Best Strangers in the World."

Guests:

-Eileen Collins, Former Astronaut & Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel

-Nazek Hapasha, Policy Affairs Manager, League of Women Voters of Ohio

-Ari Shapiro, Host, All Things Considered, NPR