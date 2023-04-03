Drag events across the country and locally draw protests, harassment

Drag shows, brunches and story hours have drawn protests around the country in recent months, and in some cases, threats from alt-right extremist groups, including here in Northeast Ohio.

A few weeks ago, the Community Church of Chesterland was the victim of an arson attempt ahead of its planned "Drag Story Hour" last Saturday. The church was partnering with Element 41, a restaurant in Chardon for a drag brunch also last Saturday, and both were the targets of threats and harassment for weeks from groups that include the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys.

The events this weekend went on as planned, despite a cancellation request from the Chester Township police chief.

On Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about why drag events are being targeted nationally and locally, and discuss resources for people in the LGBTQ community in Geauga and Northeast Ohio at large.

Also this hour, a new book explores how the mystery author Edgar Allen Poe was not the gloomy, depressed, alcoholic that he's become known for. Mark Dawidziak's new book, "A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe," puts Poe's final days at the forefront. The work also aims to set the record straight about Poe's character.

Guests:

-Gabriel Kramer, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Minna Zelch, Vice President, Geauga SOGI Support Network

-Mark Dawidziak, Author, "A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe"

-Drew Maziasz, Producer, Ideastream Public Media

