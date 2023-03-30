© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Electricity costs will increase in June for many Ohioans

By Rachel Rood
Published March 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
A,Large,Power,Plant,In,Ohio
Madison Muskopf
/
Shutterstock
A large power plant in Ohio

Compared with last winter, the average household will spend 28% more this year to heat a home with gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Come June, many Ohioans who rely on FirstEnergy for their electricity will see their bills double. On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we invited an energy policy reporter on to discuss the latest regarding utilities like gas and electricity. We'll also ask questions about the aftermath of the recent corruption trial against former Republican leaders Larry Householder and Matt Borges, which put utility companies' practices under the microscope.

Also in this hour, we'll talk to Andrew Wehrman, whose new book "The Contagion of Liberty" offers insight into current perspectives on vaccination today, and its similarity to reactions throughout the smallpox outbreak during the American revolution.

We'll also preview Playhouse Square's 2023-24 Broadway series with Ideastream's Carrie Wise.

Guests:
-Andrew Wehrman, Ph.D., Associate Professor of History, Central Michigan University & Author, "The Contagion of Liberty"
-Kathiann Kowalski, Reporter, Energy News Network
-Carrie Wise, Deputy Editor, Arts and Culture, Ideastream Public Media

Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media's morning public affairs show, the "Sound of Ideas."
