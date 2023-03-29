Anti-Defamation League 2022 audit shows surge in antisemitic incidents

Antisemitic incidents surged in 2022 according to an audit released by the Anti-Defamation League last week. The audit tracked 3,697 incidents including reports of harassment, vandalism and assault.

The league’s Center on Extremism compiles the audit. On average, the center says there were 10 antisemitic incidents per day in 2022 marking the highest level of antisemitic activity since the ADL began compiling records in 1979.

The record set in 2022 broke a record set in 2021 and is part of what the ADL says is an upward trend in hate and vitriol aimed at the American Jewish community over the last five years.

On Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we will discuss the findings of the audit as well as what can be done to stem the rising tide of hate.

Later in this hour we bring you the newest episode of Ideastream’s podcast, “Living for We.” The podcast explores why Cleveland ranked last in livability metrics for Black women and what's being done to change that narrative.

Guests:

-Kelly Fishman, Interim Regional Director and ADL Education Director: Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania

-James Pasch, ADL Senior Director, National Litigation

-Marlene Harris-Taylor, Director Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media, Host

-Bethany Studenic, Co-founder, Enlightened Solutions

-Chinenye Nkemere, Co-founder, Enlightened Solutions

-Dameyonna Willis, Founder, Queen IAM

-Angela Neal-Barnett, Ph.D., Psychologist, Professor, Kent State University