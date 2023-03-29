© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Anti-Defamation League 2022 audit shows surge in antisemitic incidents

By Leigh Barr
Published March 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
A map of the United States showing incidents from the ADL Audit of Antisemitic Incidents
ADL
/
Audit 2022
A map of the United States showing incidents from the ADL Audit of Antisemitic Incidents

Antisemitic incidents surged in 2022 according to an audit released by the Anti-Defamation League last week. The audit tracked 3,697 incidents including reports of harassment, vandalism and assault.

The league’s Center on Extremism compiles the audit. On average, the center says there were 10 antisemitic incidents per day in 2022 marking the highest level of antisemitic activity since the ADL began compiling records in 1979.

The record set in 2022 broke a record set in 2021 and is part of what the ADL says is an upward trend in hate and vitriol aimed at the American Jewish community over the last five years.

On Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we will discuss the findings of the audit as well as what can be done to stem the rising tide of hate.

Later in this hour we bring you the newest episode of Ideastream’s podcast, “Living for We.” The podcast explores why Cleveland ranked last in livability metrics for Black women and what's being done to change that narrative.

Guests:
-Kelly Fishman, Interim Regional Director and ADL Education Director: Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania
-James Pasch, ADL Senior Director, National Litigation
-Marlene Harris-Taylor, Director Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media, Host
-Bethany Studenic, Co-founder, Enlightened Solutions
-Chinenye Nkemere, Co-founder, Enlightened Solutions
-Dameyonna Willis, Founder, Queen IAM
-Angela Neal-Barnett, Ph.D., Psychologist, Professor, Kent State University

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Anti-Defamation Leagueantisemitismhate crimesBlack women
Leigh Barr
Leigh Barr is a producer for Ideastream Public Media's the “Sound of Ideas” and the “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable.”
See stories by Leigh Barr
Related Content