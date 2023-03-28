© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Local tax professor examines proposed changes to Ohio income and property tax

By Rachel Rood
Published March 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Man,Calculate,Domestic,Bills,At,Home.,Businessman,Using,Calculator,At
88studio
/
Shutterstock
A bill that could create a flat state income tax and make major property tax changes has been introduced in the Ohio House.

A bill that would make major changes to the state income and property taxes has been introduced in the Ohio House. It's called House Bill 1 and it has been given that number to signal it is the top priority for new Republican Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens.

Proponents of the bill say it would cut income taxes for Ohioans, and cut property taxes for businesses and commercial property owners, but opponents say it could raise property taxes for homeowners, and could come with a half a billion dollar loss for schools and local governments.

To start Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," a tax expert from Cleveland State University's law school will weigh in on the proposed bill.

Later in this hour, we'll address the national caregiver shortage and discuss the trend of retirees stepping in to provide in-home aide to other older adults.

Then, we'll learn about a 20-year-old British Bangladeshi birder, Mya-Rose Craig, who is gaining global recognition for her environmental activism.

Guests:
-Deborah Geier, Professor of Law Emeritus, Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Cleveland State University
-Constance Hill-Johnson, Owner and Managing Director of Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services
-Tina Pittman Pope, Caregiver
-Zaria Johnson, Environmental Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Mya-Rose Craig, Ornithologist & Author, Birdgirl

