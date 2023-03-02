Crime, public safety and police reform are top concerns for Akron residents

Seven Democrats are running to succeed Dan Horrigan as mayor of Akron. Horrigan did not run for re-election and his term ends a the end of this year.

A new Citizens' Police Oversight Board is being formed, too, after voters approved it in the fall. But the appointment of the members of that board hit a snag at Akron City Council's Monday night meeting.

And the CEO of Akron Public Schools, Christine Fowler-Mack, abruptly announced last month that she is resigning well before her three year tenure is up.

The residents of Akron have plenty on their mind.

A new poll, The Akron Decides Survey, recently asked 510 Akronites about issues like the Mayor's race, police reform, the economy and their impressions of the direction the city is heading.

To kick off the "Sound of Ideas," we will discuss the Akron survey (Ideastream Public Media and The Akron Beacon-Journal are media partners) and get a lay of the land from reporters covering Akron.

Later in the hour, we'll celebrate Read Across America Day with a trip to Barack Obama Elementary School in Maple Heights.

Finally this hour, a book about General Sherman’s “march to the sea” during the Civil War. Carol Rudy Ludwick will share the story of how her father’s book on the march was completed.

GUESTS:

- Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Doug Livingston, Reporter, The Akron Beacon Journal

- Rachel Rood, Supervising Producer, Sound of Ideas

- Carol Rudy Ludwick, Author, "March to the Sea: The Story of Sherman's Pivotal March "

- Rick Jackson, Senior Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media

