© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Crime, public safety and police reform are top concerns for Akron residents

By Drew Maziasz
Published March 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
A Black Lives Matter protestor yells at Akron police officers during a 2022 rally.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Two Akron police officers in front a Black Lives Matter protestor at a rally in the summer of 2022.

Seven Democrats are running to succeed Dan Horrigan as mayor of Akron. Horrigan did not run for re-election and his term ends a the end of this year.

A new Citizens' Police Oversight Board is being formed, too, after voters approved it in the fall. But the appointment of the members of that board hit a snag at Akron City Council's Monday night meeting.

And the CEO of Akron Public Schools, Christine Fowler-Mack, abruptly announced last month that she is resigning well before her three year tenure is up.

The residents of Akron have plenty on their mind.

A new poll, The Akron Decides Survey, recently asked 510 Akronites about issues like the Mayor's race, police reform, the economy and their impressions of the direction the city is heading.

To kick off the "Sound of Ideas," we will discuss the Akron survey (Ideastream Public Media and The Akron Beacon-Journal are media partners) and get a lay of the land from reporters covering Akron.

Later in the hour, we'll celebrate Read Across America Day with a trip to Barack Obama Elementary School in Maple Heights.

Finally this hour, a book about General Sherman’s “march to the sea” during the Civil War. Carol Rudy Ludwick will share the story of how her father’s book on the march was completed.

GUESTS:
- Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
- Doug Livingston, Reporter, The Akron Beacon Journal
- Rachel Rood, Supervising Producer, Sound of Ideas
- Carol Rudy Ludwick, Author, "March to the Sea: The Story of Sherman's Pivotal March "
- Rick Jackson, Senior Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media

Tags
The Sound of Ideas AkronAkron PoliceMayor of AkronReading fluencyLocal AuthorsElection 2023
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz
Related Content