Foreign policy experts look back at United States involvement in Afghanistan and lessons learned

Since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation has gone from bad to worse.

Today, 20 million Afghans are starving and millions are internally displaced. The Taliban is back in power. They are once again providing sanctuary to terrorist groups. They have decreed that Afghan girls shall not have access to education above the sixth grade. And they have prohibited Afghan women from driving, taking public transport, and holding jobs.

In a recent report to Congress, John Sopko, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan wrote: “Unless the U.S. government understands and accounts for what went wrong, why it went wrong, and how it went wrong, it will likely repeat the same mistakes in the next conflict.”

In this broadcast of “Talking Foreign Policy,” expert panelists, including Inspector General Sopko, will seek to answer those questions.

GUESTS:

- John Sopko, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction

- Shannon French, PhD., Director of the Inamori International Center for Ethics and Excellence, Case Western Reserve University

- Paul Williams, PhD., President, Public International Law & Policy Group

- Greg Noone, PhD., Director, National Security and Intelligence Program, Fairmont State College

