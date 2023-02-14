Discussing the impact of immigration policy changes on Northeast Ohio

In last week's State of the Union address, President Joe Biden briefly touched on the subject of immigration in this country, touting recent policy moves from his administration, and calling for bipartisanship on an often polarizing issue.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss the state of immigration law in the U.S., and the status of immigration access for migrants, asylum seekers, and those on temporary protected status.

Also this hour, it's time for another installment of our "Get to NEO a Leader" series, where we talk to mayors and city managers, in communities large and small, about the places they lead. We started the series almost a year ago, shortly after Ideastream Public Media expanded its news coverage to 22 counties. In the past year we've spoken to leaders in seven counties including Summit, Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage, Geauga, Stark and Mahoning.

This time, we venture to the middle of our region, to Medina County, to talk to the mayor of the city of Medina. That's also the county seat, and has a population of more than 26,000 people according to the 2020 Census. Mayor Dennis Hanwell has been at the helm since 2010, and he's also serving as the safety director for the city. Before that he was the police chief for the city's police department for 13 years.

Also this hour, we'll talk to people in Northeast Ohio's Turkish-American community, who have been affected by the recent devastating earthquake that struck southeastern Turkey.

Guests:

-Dennis Hanwell, Mayor, City of Medina

-Heather Prendergast, Immigration Attorney, Aljijakli, Kosseff & Prendergast

-Tuba Gokoglu, Member, Turkish American Society of Northeastern Ohio

-Gazi Bisirici, Member, Turkish American Society of Northeastern Ohio