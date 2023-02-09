Remains of thousands of Native Americans are being held in museums across the country, including Ohio

The "Repatriation Project," a reporting series from ProPublica, has revealed that several museums and universities across the U.S. hold the remains of Indigenous people in their permanent collections --- three decades after a U.S. law was passed requiring their return.

The investigation found that ten institutions hold about half of the Native American remains that have not been returned to tribes, including the Interior Department of the U.S., which administers the law, known as the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, which was signed in 1990 by then President George H. W. Bush.

The Ohio History Connection, formerly known as the Ohio Historical Society, located in Columbus, has the third largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains, according to the reporting.

We'll start the "Sound of Ideas" by diving into the ProPublica investigation, and learn why so many institutions have these remains, what the process of returning those remains entails, and why so many still have not done so.

Joining us for this conversation are two ProPublica reporters who worked on this investigation.

Later this hour, we'll hear another episode of our music podcast, "Shuffle." This week, Ideastream Public Media's Amanda Rabinowitz has more on the theatrical roots of "Church of Starry Wisdom."

GUESTS:

- Logan Jaffe, Reporter, ProPublica

- Ash Ngu, Reporter, ProPublica

- Nolan Beck-Rivera, Cleveland Institute of Art graduate

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

