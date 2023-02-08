© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Analysis: President Biden’s State of the Union speech

By Leigh Barr
Published February 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
President Joe Biden
Luca Perra
/
Shutterstock
President Joe Biden delivering a speech in 2022.

President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union speech last night before a joint-session of Congress. The nationally televised speech highlighted the divisions between the political parties, though the president made a pitch for bipartisanship throughout the speech. He aimed for the common ground on issues and highlighted how his administration has worked with members of the GOP in the past and how they can do so again.

Republicans now hold a slim-majority in the United States House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California.

The speech focused almost exclusively on domestic issues with calls on Congress to help middle class and lower income workers and to make billionaires and corporations “pay their fair share.”

International issues did come up a few times in the speech, including the President’s call to continue helping Ukraine as its war with Russia nears the one-year mark.

We are going to talk about the speech on the show and we encourage you to weigh in with your questions or comments.

GUESTS:

-Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Professor of Political Science, Baldwin Wallace University
-Matt Cox, Founder & President, Capitol Partners
-Ifeolu Claytor, Treasurer, Northeast Ohio Young Black Democrats
-Kathryn Lavelle, Ph.D., Professor in World Affairs, Case Western Reserve University

Tags
The Sound of Ideas politicsState of the Union AddressEconomypolice reform
Leigh Barr
Leigh Barr is a producer for Ideastream Public Media's the “Sound of Ideas” and the “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable.”
See stories by Leigh Barr