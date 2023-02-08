Analysis: President Biden’s State of the Union speech

President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union speech last night before a joint-session of Congress. The nationally televised speech highlighted the divisions between the political parties, though the president made a pitch for bipartisanship throughout the speech. He aimed for the common ground on issues and highlighted how his administration has worked with members of the GOP in the past and how they can do so again.

Republicans now hold a slim-majority in the United States House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California.

The speech focused almost exclusively on domestic issues with calls on Congress to help middle class and lower income workers and to make billionaires and corporations “pay their fair share.”

International issues did come up a few times in the speech, including the President’s call to continue helping Ukraine as its war with Russia nears the one-year mark.

We are going to talk about the speech on the show and we encourage you to weigh in with your questions or comments.

GUESTS:

-Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Professor of Political Science, Baldwin Wallace University

-Matt Cox, Founder & President, Capitol Partners

-Ifeolu Claytor, Treasurer, Northeast Ohio Young Black Democrats

-Kathryn Lavelle, Ph.D., Professor in World Affairs, Case Western Reserve University

