New investigation reveals issues penalizing Ohio doctors accused of sexual misconduct

Last week, the Columbus Dispatch published a major investigation of doctor sexual misconduct in Ohio over the last 40 years, and how the State Medical Board of Ohio has handled those cases.

The reporters found that for decades, the medical board has failed to protect Ohio patients from predatory doctors. The crimes reported ranged from inappropriate touching, to sexual harassment to rape.

The investigation found since 1980, at least 256 Ohio doctors have been disciplined by the medical board for sexual misconduct, impacting almost 450 patients.

Some of the doctors in the reporting continued to practice for years before getting their medical licences removed.

The Dispatch found at least 56 doctors disciplined for sexual misconduct are still practicing in Ohio. Today on the "Sound of Ideas," we dig into the investigation with two of the reporters.

Also this hour, we'll discuss the field for Akron's mayoral race, and learn who was nominated to the city's police oversight board