GUESTS:

- Hanna Greer-Brown, Communications Manager, Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio

- Brian Roe, Van Buren Professor in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics, Ohio State University

- Daniel Brown, Co-Founder, Rust Belt Riders

- Justin Glanville, Producer, Ideastream Public Media

- Alyssa Hernandez, Director of Community Development, City of Cleveland