The Sound of Ideas

In annual State of the State address, Governor Mike DeWine proposes spending geared at helping Ohio's children

By Gabriel Kramer,
Rachel Rood
Published February 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine unveiled his proposed 87 billion dollar two-year budget this week. He said he wants to spend heavy on children and students, including an expansion of private school vouchers and a break in taxes for baby supplies. There are expected big changes coming in the legislature before the June 30 deadline to pass a new budget. The story tops this week’s Reporters Roundtable discussion.

Also on the program, we'll discuss other news of the week, including Cleveland activists organizing women in support of police reforms after the killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police.

We'll also discuss Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin's announcement that the city is ready to crack down on out-of-state landlords.

Guests:
-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Stephanie Czekalinski, Deputy Editor, Ideastream Public Media
-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV
-Andy Chow, News Editor, Ohio Public Radio/TV Statehouse News Bureau

Gabriel Kramer
Gabriel Kramer is a Filipino American journalist from Medina, Ohio. He studied journalism at Kent State University and is a proud member of the Asian American Journalists Association.
See stories by Gabriel Kramer
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood
