In annual State of the State address, Governor Mike DeWine proposes spending geared at helping Ohio's children

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine unveiled his proposed 87 billion dollar two-year budget this week. He said he wants to spend heavy on children and students, including an expansion of private school vouchers and a break in taxes for baby supplies. There are expected big changes coming in the legislature before the June 30 deadline to pass a new budget. The story tops this week’s Reporters Roundtable discussion.

Also on the program, we'll discuss other news of the week, including Cleveland activists organizing women in support of police reforms after the killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police.

We'll also discuss Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin's announcement that the city is ready to crack down on out-of-state landlords.

Guests:

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Stephanie Czekalinski, Deputy Editor, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

-Andy Chow, News Editor, Ohio Public Radio/TV Statehouse News Bureau