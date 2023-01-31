Facility aimed at serving unhoused youth is at center of debate in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood

On average over 500 people between the ages of 18 and 24 are experiencing homelessness each year in Cuyahoga County, according to groups that work with unhoused populations in the area.

One resource for unhoused youth that is offered in cities across the country is called a drop-in center. That refers to a place where someone can stop in for basic support and amenities like a meal, or to use a restroom, charge their phone, or even do some laundry.

A drop-in center has been in the works for Ohio City on Cleveland's West-side, and it's become the center of some heated debates among the residents in the area.

The center, which would be operated by Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries, would be the first of its kind in the city of Cleveland.

Some neighbors oppose the center, citing safety fears and a lack of details about how the center will be run.

On Tuesday’s "Sound of Ideas," we spend some time discussing that proposed drop-in center, and hear from many of the viewpoints concerned with the project.

Later in the hour, a conversation with New York Times best-selling author, Brad Meltzer. He has not one, but two new books out.

GUESTS:

- Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Maria Forscia, CEO, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries

- Kai Cotton, Lead Youth Navigator, A Place 4 Me

- Lola Garcia, Ohio City Resident opposed to drop-in center

- Brad Meltzer, Author, “The Nazi Conspiracy”