Ohio Turnpike working to modernize toll collection

By Leigh Barr
Published January 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST
A rendition of the new hybrid tolling plazas on the Ohio Turnpike features open road tolling lanes.
New hybrid toll plaza
/
Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission
The Ohio Turnpike’s new toll collection system will feature four new and renovated toll plazas on the mainline.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is currently in the midst of a massive multi-year construction project that will modernize the way tolls are collected and how travelers use the turnpike.

The project will bring “open road tolling” to the turnpike. That means lanes in which drivers with E-Z Pass will be able to drive the length of the turnpike at highway speeds without having to stop for toll plazas.

Ohio’s turnpike overhaul will be a hybrid incorporating both open road tolling and the traditional method of taking a ticket and paying the toll by cash or credit.

Guests:
- Ferzan Ahmed, Executive Director, The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission

Leigh Barr
Leigh Barr is a producer for Ideastream Public Media's the “Sound of Ideas” and the “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable.”
