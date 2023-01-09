Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb looks back on one year in office

In the November 2021 election, Cleveland voters elected Justin Bibb to be the new mayor, with nearly 63 percent of the vote cast.

It made Bibb Cleveland's first new mayor in 16 years.

He instantly became a mayor who had a lot on his plate. Issues ranged from the city's continuing Consent Decree with the US Justice Department, to population shifting, with a continuation of overall loss, but growth in the city’s urban core.

Bibb also has to deal with a municipal school district seeking to improve performance among students; as well as snowstorms, jersey barriers in Public Square, and changes at the historic West Side Market.

For the majority of the program we speak with Mayor Bibb about his first year in office and what work lies ahead for 2023 and beyond.

To close the program, we discuss sports safety in the aftermath of the collapse of Bills player Damar Hamlin last week.

GUESTS:

- Justin Bibb, Mayor, The City of Cleveland

- Daniel O' Neill, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Psychologist

