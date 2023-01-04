Sports betting is now legal in Ohio, but what happens when it becomes problem gambling?

If you're over the age of 21, sports gambling is now legal in Ohio.

The state became the 32nd state in the country to allow sports betting on Sunday, Jan. 1, and became the 22nd to offer both online and in person gambling.

Ohioans can now wager on any sport at the college or professional level, including esports and the Olympics.

On the "Sound of Ideas," we'll start by breaking down this new law with Crain's Cleveland Business Sports business reporter, Joe Scalzo.

Later, we're going to talk about what happens when gambling becomes a problem, which is something that counselors, therapists and addiction experts say is on the rise more among young men, and increasingly teen boys.

We'll bring on a Wall Street Journal columnist who reported on problem gambling being on the rise in recent years.

Guests:

-Joe Scalzo, Sports Business Reporter, Crain’s Cleveland Business

-Clare Ansberry, Columnist, The Wall Street Journal

Resources:

If you or a loved one would like to talk to a professional about gambling, you can call these resources:

-Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-589-9966

-National Council on Program Gambling Helpline: 1-800-522-4700

