Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

'Get to NEO a Leader' series meets mayors from communities large and small across the region

By Rachel Rood
Published December 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
In the "Sound of Ideas" series "Get to NEO a Leader," host Rick Jackson talks to mayors and city managers throughout Northeast Ohio about the assets and challenges in their part of the region.

Back in March, Ideastream Public Media expanded its news coverage to 22 counties. Those counties stretch across Northeast Ohio. From Ashtabula and Trumbull in the east to Erie and Huron in the west, they include urban counties that touch Lake Erie like Lorain, Lake, and Cuyahoga, to more rural counties like Holmes, Stark and Tuscarawas.

The area covers three million people. This year, we started a series that helps us better understand the communities that make up our listening area. It’s called “Get to NEO a Leader." Every few weeks since March we’ve been talking to mayors and city managers, in communities large and small, about the places they lead. We hope the series helps connect and inform all of us living across the region.

This hour on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll bring you some of our favorite interviews from the series so far. We’ll start in Cuyahoga County to talk to Richmond Heights mayor Kim Thomas, who was just sworn into office in January, when we spoke to her in April.

The Sound of Ideas Get to NEO a Leader
Rachel Rood
rachel.rood@ideastream.org | 216-916-6246
See stories by Rachel Rood
