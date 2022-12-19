Student misbehavior on the rise nationally and locally, including Akron Public Schools

Students went through many disruptions during the pandemic, from remote learning issues to forced quarantine that came with increased isolation and mental health issues.

But for many students, being fully back in the classroom has brought its own set of challenges, as across the country, schools are reporting seeing student misbehavior skyrocket.

Here in Northeast Ohio, Akron Public Schools has seen serious incidents in recent weeks. Two students were arrested after bringing loaded guns to school, and one student was stabbed during a fight, among other issues teachers have reported experiencing regularly.

Last Monday, the school board voted to approve more than $3.5 million for new metal and weapons-detectors, bag scanners and camera upgrades, as well as new mental health programming.

On the "Sound of Ideas," we'll going to discuss the issue of school safety on two fronts. First, what is behind this trend of increased misbehavior nationally and locally? We'll hear from experts in school safety, as well as representatives from Akron Public Schools. We'll also dig into the aspect of security. What is being done to make sure students and teachers are safe?

Later this hour, we'll learn about a local car collector's new book about Japanese cars.

Guests:

-Dan Flannery, PhD, Director of Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education, Case Western Reserve University

-Christine Fowler-Mack, Superintendent, Akron Public Schools

-Pat Shipe, President, Akron Education Association

-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Myron Vernis, Car Collector & Co-author, "A Quiet Greatness"

