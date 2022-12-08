© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

New pedestrian signal in University Circle adds to push for safer streets in Cleveland

Published December 8, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST
Triangular three light crosswalk overhead signal with yellow pedestrian walking sign.
Michael Vi
/
Shutterstock
The new pedestrian signal at University circle gives pedestrians the ability to change the triangle of lights overhead telling cars to stop.

There were 74 traffic related deaths in the city of Cleveland in 2021. This year there've been 47 deaths, according to Vision Zero, the initiative that looks to eliminate traffic fatalities through improving pedestrian and commuter safety.

That push for increased pedestrian safety has led to the installation of a new traffic signal on the city's East Side.

If you've been in University Circle in the last few weeks, you may have spotted the new HAWK traffic signal.

HAWK is short for 'high intensity activated crosswalk,' and the implementation is meant to protect pedestrians in what has become an increasingly higher trafficked area.

Today on the show, we'll talk about that new HAWK signal and how it plays in the city of Cleveland's plans for increased pedestrian safety.

Later in the hour, we'll learn about Gordon Square's Snow Days event this weekend with the coordinator of the Northwest Neighborhoods Community Development Corporation, Evelyn Smith.

We also spend some time today discussing the closing of the Coventry staple, Record Revolution, after nearly 55 years in business. Ideastream Public Media's Kabir Bhatia Joins us for that story. It marks another departure of a beloved store in that business district.

Finally today, another episode of our music podcast "Shuffle," this week with a holiday theme.

Guests:

- Lee Chilcote, Founder and Executive Editor, The Land

- Evelyn Smith, Events and Member Coordinator, Northwest Neighborhoods Community Development Corporation

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Chris Allen, Musician, Ohio City Singers

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host of Shuffle and All Things Considered, Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas University CircleThe Ohio City SingersRecord storesCoventryGordon SquareClevelandCleveland Heights
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
