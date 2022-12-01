Cleveland authors hope to hook young people on the sport of fishing with new book

It might be hard to believe -- based on the weather -- but fishing season is just around the corner.

Every summer in Northeast Ohio, the Fishing Foundation takes kids, many of them, people of color from underserved areas, for their first experiences casting, rigging and knot-tying.

The nonprofit was founded a decade ago by Dennis Knowles and Gail Grizzell, who are also former colleagues of ours here at Ideastream Public Media. Now, they've written a guide with everything a beginning angler might want to know.

Learn to Fish: A Step-by-Step Guide for Beginning Anglers is a fully-illustrated book aimed at kids ages 8 to 16 and covers a wide variety of topics including all about fish, safety and equipment needed.

Ideastream's Kabir Bhatia spoke with them about their new book, which is available now.

The Fishing Foundation is a nonprofit organization that offers youth training and classroom-style instruction on fishing techniques and regulations, fish habitats, water safety and conservation, and time fishing in a safe and secure environment. Program participants enjoy a fun-filled day of learning about casting, rigging, knot-tying, fish species and the importance of sustaining the environment, and fishing from shore.

Dennis Knowles, Author

Gail Grizzell, Author

Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media