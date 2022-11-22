New charges from the use of The Cleveland Clinic's MyChart service is a surprise to some

On Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic began charging patients for some online communications with their doctors.

The move angered patients' rights advocates and left some patients frustrated and confused.

But experts in the business of health care say that the decision isn't surprising, but rather indicative of the challenges the hospital industry is facing after the pandemic stretched resources and changed the way the public consumes medical care.

Those charges came through the use of the Clinic's "MyChart" messaging service - widely used around the country by hospital systems - and is used free of cost by patients.

Now, we'll look at this move by the Cleveland Clinic, talk about the rights of patients, and see if this is perhaps a trend all hospital systems will be moving towards.

But first up on the program, we spend some time examining what lays ahead of Ohioans as it pertains to bail reform.

With the passage of Issue 1 on the November ballot, will there be bipartisan agreement on how to implement the constitutional amendment?

- Andy Chow, News Editor, Statehouse News Bureau

- Patrick Higgins, Policy Counsel, American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio

- Loren Anthes, Senior Public Policy Fellow, The Center For Community Solutions

- Stephanie Czekalinski, Digital Producer for Health, Ideastream Public Media