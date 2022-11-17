New report from Ohio's conviction integrity task force aims to help prevent wrongful convictions

It's a common storyline in movies and TV shows, but it's also a storyline for real life people -- being convicted of a crime you did not commit.

As an effort to eliminate wrongful convicitons, Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor formed a task force to review Ohio's practices on conviction integrity.

Made up of judges, attorneys, legislators, and others, it fashioned a series of recommendations, and recently sent them to the Supreme Court.

On today's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk about the report's recommendations with one of the people who went to the chief Justice and suggested the idea, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly, as well as A. Steven Dever, now in private practice but who formerly served as the Chief Trial Attorney for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

We'll also preview an event from the Cleveland Council on World Affairs on America's involvements in conflicts in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

-John Nagl, PhD, Associate Professor of Warfighting Studies, US Army War College

-Rick Jackson, Senior Host, Ideastream Public Media

-Steve Dever, Cleveland attorney, Former Chief Trial Attorney for Cuyahoga County

-Michael Donnelly, Justice, Ohio Supreme Court, Member, Task Force on Conviction Integrity and Postconviction Review