Ohio Supreme Court suspends sitting Cleveland judge

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will name a replacement to fill an opening on the Cleveland Municipal Court. This week, the Ohio Supreme Court removed sitting judge Pinkey Carr from the bench and suspended her license to practice law.

The Board of Professional Conduct looked into complaints that dated back to March 2020 when Carr continued to hold hearings in her courtroom during the early days of the pandemic, despite an order to postpone the proceedings. Carr then issued arrest warrants for those who did not show up to court. The board described Carr as running the courtroom like a game show host.

Just a few weeks left before the November General Election. Early voting is already underway.

Most polls suggest DeWine holds a double-digit lead over Nan Whaley in the governor's race. DeWine has skipped debates this election season—including in the primary too. And he skipped another debate at the Columbus Metropolitan Club. Whaley did show up and answered questions from the moderator. The moderator, Colleen Marshall, called out DeWine for his absence.

The contest between JD Vance and Tim Ryan for the United States Senate is still very close. The latest polling from Suffolk University and the USA Today Network shows the race is essentially tied with the results falling within the poll’s margin of error. Vance and Ryan held their second and final debate this week in Youngstown.

Ohio Republican statehouse leaders have appealed to the United States Supreme Court an order from the Ohio Supreme Court to draw a new congressional district map for the state. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled in July that the newly-drawn map that is in use for the current election is gerrymandered and does not meet reforms approved by voters. The appeal to the United States Supreme Court rests on an idea considered to be fringe called the “independent state legislature theory.” Supporters of the idea claim the United States Constitution gives state legislatures exclusive and near absolute power to regulate federal elections.

Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, WKSU

Stephanie Czekalinksi, Digital Reporter/Producer, WKSU

Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau Chief