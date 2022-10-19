Decisions on new Cuyahoga County jail paused until after the November election

Cuyahoga County council has paused the discussions and decisions related to building a new jail until after voters choose the next county executive.

The decision by council came after the steering committee in the process voted against buying a proposed site for the new jail and after both candidates for executive, requested that the process be halted until whichever candidate wins can be part of the planning process.

The proposed site for the new jail, on Transport Road, raises concerns for some because it was once a Standard Oil refinery and critics say the site is contaminated. Those who support that site say it can be safely remediated.

The county has spent years and millions of dollars trying to sort out whether to build a new jail or renovate the existing, outdated facility. Ideastream Public Media’s criminal justice reporter, Matt Richmond gives us an update.

Later in the hour, this season on our podcast Inside the Bricks we have been focusing on the Gordon Square neighborhood. The rapid changes there are driving questions about affordability and inclusivity.

This week, Ideastream Public Media's Justin Glanville, who lives in Gordon Square with his family looks at the tax break system. Newer residents in Gordon Square receive those breaks, while longtime residents of the neighborhood are paying more than ever in taxes. Is there a way to make the system more fair?

Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

Justin Glanville, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media