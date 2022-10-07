Race wide open as candidates seek to be next mayor of Akron

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced this week that he will not seek re-election in 2023. Horrigan in a statement said he had no regrets in deciding not to run for a third term. His announcement means that the race for Akron mayor is wide open and drawing interest from a wide-range of contenders.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he will reorganize his office to create a “public integrity” unit that will involve hiring investigators to look into potential election fraud. The investigators would have subpoena power. LaRose says the creation of the public integrity unit would help increase Ohioans confidence in election results.

The controversial end of a fishing tournament in Cleveland made national headlines after the apparent winners were disqualified. The Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament was held last week. At the weigh-in, the tournament director had doubts about the winning duo’s haul so he asked to inspect the fish. He found lead weights inside. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

The Cleveland Guardians open a best-of-three playoff series with the Tampa Bay Rays today at noon at Progressive Field. The Guardians are playing into October defying the expectations of most of the national sports media. As we have mentioned they are the youngest team in Major League Baseball and they have one of the lowest payrolls. Game two of the series has sold out but some standing room tickets are being released for sale.

Marlene Harris-Taylor, Director, Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media

Glenn Forbes, Supervising Producer for Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV