‘Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood’; episode 2

The Sound of Ideas

Published September 21, 2022
In the second season of our podcast, Inside the Bricks, we look into the flourishing Detroit Shoreway Neighborhood on Cleveland's west side. Millions of dollars have been invested in the neighborhood over the years making it an area on the rise. But as our senior producer and Detroit-Shoreway resident Justin Glanville has found, all that investment can be a double-edged for the long-time residents of the community. Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood looks at whether the neighborhood can stay diverse  or if it’s on a one-way journey toward becoming completely gentrified.

Over the next few weeks we will be bringing you the episodes of Inside the Bricks' second season.

In the second episode, Justin focuses in on new bike trails and parks that are being built in the neighborhood and how that is driving its desirability for residents.

 Ideastream Public Media’s Inside the Bricks podcast series, tells in-depth stories of people in the places they live and work, and in their own words.

You can hear the latest episode of Inside the Bricks on The Sound of Ideas each Wednesday.  You can access the episodes on demand at our website.  Or you can subscribe and follow the podcast at the provider of your choice.

 
 

